Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE

A NASCAR fan admires a Rick Ware Racing Team race car parked outside the Base Exchange at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2022. This is Rick Ware Racing Team's second time visiting JBLE, where Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing professional stock car racing driver, held a meet and greet, signed autographs and communicated with the JBLE community to encourage moral amongst attendants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7421024
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PG418-1003
|Resolution:
|4028x3624
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
