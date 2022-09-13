A NASCAR fan admires a Rick Ware Racing Team race car parked outside the Base Exchange at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2022. This is Rick Ware Racing Team's second time visiting JBLE, where Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing professional stock car racing driver, held a meet and greet, signed autographs and communicated with the JBLE community to encourage moral amongst attendants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7421024 VIRIN: 220913-F-PG418-1003 Resolution: 4028x3624 Size: 8.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.