POW/MIA week honors local namesake

A wreath is laid at the River Rats memorial during a memorial ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. The Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association also known as ‘River Rats’ flew hundreds of sorties of the Red River Valley, which was one of the most heavily defended areas during the Vietnam War. The memorial at Ramstein honors their legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

