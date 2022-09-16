Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 7 of 7]

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A wreath is laid at the River Rats memorial during a memorial ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. The Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association also known as ‘River Rats’ flew hundreds of sorties of the Red River Valley, which was one of the most heavily defended areas during the Vietnam War. The memorial at Ramstein honors their legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7420672
    VIRIN: 220916-F-JM048-1499
    Resolution: 4327x2729
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Germany
    POW/MIA
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

