    POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 2 of 7]

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Father Emil Kapaun monument stands at a traffic circle at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 for extraordinary heroism and selfless service during WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    Germany
    POW/MIA
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

