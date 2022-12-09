The Father Emil Kapaun monument stands at a traffic circle at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 for extraordinary heroism and selfless service during WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46 Photo ID: 7420655 VIRIN: 220912-F-SL051-1060 Resolution: 7137x4763 Size: 2.53 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.