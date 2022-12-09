Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 3 of 7]

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The prisoner of war and missing in action flag was erected to honor Father Emil Kapaun and the sacrifices he made in his military career at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun served through WWII and the Korean War, when he was captured as a prisoner of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

