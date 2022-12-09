POW/MIA week honors local namesake

The prisoner of war and missing in action flag was erected to honor Father Emil Kapaun and the sacrifices he made in his military career at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun served through WWII and the Korean War, when he was captured as a prisoner of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

