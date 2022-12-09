Father Joseph Deichert, senior joint base chaplain, leads the Father Emil Kapaun Traffic Circle Dedication site blessing at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun was commissioned into the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps in 1944 and later was a prisoner of war after serving in WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46 Photo ID: 7420662 VIRIN: 220912-F-SL051-1056 Resolution: 6296x4413 Size: 1.72 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.