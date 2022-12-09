Father Joseph Deichert, senior joint base chaplain, leads the Father Emil Kapaun Traffic Circle Dedication site blessing at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun was commissioned into the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps in 1944 and later was a prisoner of war after serving in WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
POW/MIA week honors local namesake
