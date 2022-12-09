Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 5 of 7]

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Father Joseph Deichert, senior joint base chaplain, leads the Father Emil Kapaun Traffic Circle Dedication site blessing at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. Father Emil Kapaun was commissioned into the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps in 1944 and later was a prisoner of war after serving in WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7420662
    VIRIN: 220912-F-SL051-1056
    Resolution: 6296x4413
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    POW/MIA
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

