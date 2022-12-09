POW/MIA week honors local namesake

Kaiserslautern High School Honor Guard members conduct the presentation of the colors at a the Father Emil Kapaun Traffic Circle Dedication at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022. The Father Emil Kapaun Traffic Circle Monument can be found on Kapaun Air Station at the traffic circle nearest to the commissary and shoppette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

