    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj Gen Joks trying on his new patch [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj Gen Joks trying on his new patch

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Yesterday the Iron Eagles welcomed Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Interoperability, At the conclusion of the visit, Col. John Morris presented Joks with a 1AD patch symbolizing the enduring partnership of our two great nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Gen Joks trying on his new patch [Image 5 of 5], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

