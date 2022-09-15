Leaders Unite!

Yesterday the Iron Eagles welcomed Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Interoperability, during a Table Top Exercise (TTX) to discuss future Gray Eagle training missions in Poland. At the conclusion of the visit, Col. John Morris presented Joks with a 1AD patch symbolizing the enduring partnership of our two great nations.
09.15.2022
09.16.2022
|7420658
|220915-A-MN258-764
|6720x4287
|2.76 MB
POWIDZ, PL
|0
|0
