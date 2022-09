Leaders Unite!

Yesterday the Iron Eagles welcomed Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Interoperability, during a Table Top Exercise (TTX) to discuss future Gray Eagle training missions in Poland. At the conclusion of the visit, Col. John Morris presented Joks with a 1AD patch symbolizing the enduring partnership of our two great nations.

