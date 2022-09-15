Maj. Gen. Joks takes a tour of the Gray Eagles

Yesterday the Iron Eagles welcomed Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Interoperability, during a Table Top Exercise (TTX) to discuss future Gray Eagle training missions in Poland. Where he was shown Gray Eagles and taught how they operate.
