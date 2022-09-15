Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Joks takes a tour of the Gray Eagles [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Joks takes a tour of the Gray Eagles

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Yesterday the Iron Eagles welcomed Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Interoperability, during a Table Top Exercise (TTX) to discuss future Gray Eagle training missions in Poland. Where he was shown Gray Eagles and taught how they operate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7420663
    VIRIN: 220915-A-MN258-065
    Resolution: 5830x4480
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Joks takes a tour of the Gray Eagles [Image 5 of 5], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders Unite!
    Col. Morris Presents Maj. Gen. Joks With a 1AD patch
    MAJ. GEN. Joks wearing his new 1AD patch
    Maj. Gen. Joks takes a tour of the Gray Eagles
    Maj Gen Joks trying on his new patch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT