    POW/MIA week honors local namesake [Image 1 of 7]

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Cordier, delivers a speech at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. Cordier was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War where he was shot down and spent over 8 years as a prisoner of war in prisons like the Hanoi Hilton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    POW/MIA week honors local namesake

    Germany
    POW
    POW/MIA
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

