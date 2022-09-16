Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Cordier, delivers a speech at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. Cordier was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War where he was shot down and spent over 8 years as a prisoner of war in prisons like the Hanoi Hilton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7420654
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-JM048-1302
|Resolution:
|3487x2610
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
POW/MIA week honors local namesake
