220916-N-CM110-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Aguirre, from Santa Ana, California, picks out snacks in the ship’s store aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
This work, Dailey Photos [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
