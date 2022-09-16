220916-N-TT639-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) – Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jorge Acosta, from Chicago, operates an x-ray machine during a medical training team evolution aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7420246 VIRIN: 220916-N-TT639-1020 Resolution: 2127x2978 Size: 960.16 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MTT Drills [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.