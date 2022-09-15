220916-N-CM110-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jason O’Kelley, from New York, provides training on knowledge manager tasks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7420243 VIRIN: 220916-N-CM110-1010 Resolution: 4317x2878 Size: 960.11 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dailey Photos [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.