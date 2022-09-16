MTT Drills

220916-N-TT639-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) – Sailors prepare a simulated casualty for an x-ray during a medical training team evolution aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

