YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ben Kemmerzell disposes of dirt and leaves at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Womble Gate during an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

