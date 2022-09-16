Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 2 of 8]

    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ben Kemmerzell disposes of dirt and leaves at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Womble Gate during an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 01:50
    Photo ID: 7419842
    VIRIN: 220916-N-NS063-1116
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 738.6 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY SHIP SHAPE Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT