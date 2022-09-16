YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class Steven Pittman uses a weed whacker to cut weeds and grass during an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 01:50 Photo ID: 7419848 VIRIN: 220916-N-NS063-1125 Resolution: 1500x1001 Size: 1.37 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.