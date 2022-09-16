Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8]

    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class Steven Pittman uses a weed whacker to cut weeds and grass during an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 01:50
    Photo ID: 7419848
    VIRIN: 220916-N-NS063-1125
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY
    CFAY &quot;SHIP SHAPE&quot; FIELD DAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY SHIP SHAPE Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT