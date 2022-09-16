YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class Steven Pittman uses a weed whacker to cut weeds and grass during an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 01:50
|Photo ID:
|7419848
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-NS063-1125
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
