YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) participate in an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 01:50
|Photo ID:
|7419841
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-NS063-1114
|Resolution:
|1500x1105
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
