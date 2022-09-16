YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) pick up and bag dry leaves during an installation-wide “Ship Shape” cleanup event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 01:50 Photo ID: 7419845 VIRIN: 220916-N-NS063-1121 Resolution: 1500x1001 Size: 1.31 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY "SHIP SHAPE" FIELD DAY [Image 8 of 8], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.