Bugsy's final flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Stewart, left, Air Force Special Operations Command administrator, sits on the loading ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, over Tampa, Florida, Sept. 1, 2022. C. Stewart flew with the ashes of his grandfather, who was an Air Force C-130 crew chief during the Vietnam War era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

