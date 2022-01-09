Bugsy's final flight

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason Stewart, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command G-6 operations officer, carries his father’s ashes on a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, over Tampa, Florida, Sept. 1, 2022. J. Stewart’s father, Rector Stewart, was an Air Force C-130 crew chief during the Vietnam War era. On Sept. 1, 2021, J. Stewart held his father’s hand during his final moments and promised to take his ashes on a C-130 for one last flight. One year after his father’s passing, J. Stewart fulfilled his promise by taking his father’s ashes on a C-130 flight that took off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

