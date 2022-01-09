Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bugsy's final flight

    Bugsy's final flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason Stewart, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command G-6 operations officer, right, speaks with his son, Senior Airman Cameron Stewart, Air Force Special Operations Command administrator, on a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, over Tampa, Florida, Sept. 1, 2022. J. Stewart’s father, Rector Stewart, was an Air Force C-130 crew chief during the Vietnam War era. On Sept. 1, 2021, J. Stewart held his father’s hand during his final moments and promised to take his ashes on a C-130 for one last flight. One year after his father’s passing, J. Stewart fulfilled his promise by taking his father’s ashes on a C-130 flight that took off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022
    Photo ID: 7419382
    VIRIN: 220901-F-TE518-1005
    Resolution: 7302x4870
    Size: 17.29 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, Bugsy's final flight, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Service
    Airman Magazine
    Family
    Marine Corps
    C-130

