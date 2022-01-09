Bugsy's final flight

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason Stewart, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command G-6 operations officer, carries his father’s ashes on a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, over Tampa, Florida, Sept. 1, 2022. J. Stewart’s father, Rector Stewart, was an Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft crew chief during the Vietnam War era. On Sept. 1, 2021, J. Stewart held his father’s hand during his final moments and promised to take his ashes on a C-130 for one last flight. One year after his father’s passing, J. Stewart fulfilled his promise by taking his father’s ashes on a C-130 flight that took off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

