Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

The 9/11 memorial is displayed during the 312th Training Squadron’s remembrance ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The helmet represents the 56 fallen DoD firefighters who were killed, Sept. 11, 2001. The colors on both the wreath and the pole represent the first responders who heroically lost their lives that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

