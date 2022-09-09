Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Remembers 9/11 [Image 5 of 5]

    Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 9/11 memorial is displayed during the 312th Training Squadron’s remembrance ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The helmet represents the 56 fallen DoD firefighters who were killed, Sept. 11, 2001. The colors on both the wreath and the pole represent the first responders who heroically lost their lives that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7419265
    VIRIN: 220909-F-ZB472-1226
    Resolution: 3732x5223
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    firefighter
    medic
    police
    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    Goodfellow

