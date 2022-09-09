The Goodfellow Air Force Base Joint Service Color Guard presents the colors to begin the 312th Training Squadron’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The 312th TRS placed 56 uniforms and helmets across the floor to signify the 56 fallen DoD firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 18:40
|Photo ID:
|7419262
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-ZB472-1123
|Resolution:
|5856x4183
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Remembers 9/11 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
