Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

The Goodfellow Air Force Base Joint Service Color Guard presents the colors to begin the 312th Training Squadron’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The 312th TRS placed 56 uniforms and helmets across the floor to signify the 56 fallen DoD firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

