    Goodfellow Remembers 9/11 [Image 4 of 5]

    Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Isaac Ross, Marine Detachment Goodfellow fire instructor, rings the last alarm at the 312th Training Squadron’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The last alarm is a tradition that started in the 1800s when a fire department would ring the bell when a responder fell in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 18:41
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
