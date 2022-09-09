U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Isaac Ross, Marine Detachment Goodfellow fire instructor, rings the last alarm at the 312th Training Squadron’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The last alarm is a tradition that started in the 1800s when a fire department would ring the bell when a responder fell in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7419264
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-ZB472-1207
|Resolution:
|2628x3679
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Remembers 9/11 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
