Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Isaac Ross, Marine Detachment Goodfellow fire instructor, rings the last alarm at the 312th Training Squadron’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The last alarm is a tradition that started in the 1800s when a fire department would ring the bell when a responder fell in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

