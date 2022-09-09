Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Remembers 9/11 [Image 3 of 5]

    Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Laning, 312th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader (left); Capt. Andrea Shefferly, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy and optometry flight commander (middle); and Staff Sgt. Michael Stanton, 17th Security Forces Squadron Defender (right); salute the wreath during the 312th TRS 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The colors of the wreath represent the nation, but also the first responders who selflessly served with honor and valor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7419263
    VIRIN: 220909-F-ZB472-1197
    Resolution: 4704x3361
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
