Goodfellow Remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Laning, 312th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader (left); Capt. Andrea Shefferly, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy and optometry flight commander (middle); and Staff Sgt. Michael Stanton, 17th Security Forces Squadron Defender (right); salute the wreath during the 312th TRS 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy high bay, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. The colors of the wreath represent the nation, but also the first responders who selflessly served with honor and valor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

