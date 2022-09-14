Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre Train Kentucky Master Fitness Trainers [Image 11 of 11]

    Kentucky Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre Train Kentucky Master Fitness Trainers

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre train Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers (MFT) at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., September 14th, 2022. AXE Course Cadre are subject matter experts in physical training, and by training KYARNG MFTs, each unit's MFT is better equipped to lead their peers in physical exercise (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter).

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7418118
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-QT047-0052
    Resolution: 4135x6202
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kentucky Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre Train Kentucky Master Fitness Trainers [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wellness
    Fitness
    Exercise
    PT
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    AXE Course

