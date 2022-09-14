Kentucky Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre Train Kentucky Master Fitness Trainers

Kentucky National Guard Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre train Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers (MFT) at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., September 14th, 2022. AXE Course Cadre are subject matter experts in physical training, and by training KYARNG MFTs, each unit's MFT is better equipped to lead their peers in physical exercise (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter).

