Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program

Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers complete the 'Train the Trainer' program at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., September 15th, 2022. The Train the Trainer Program is a program hosted by KYARNG Attack Exercise through Education which ensures that KYARNG MFTs are experts at assisting their peers in their home units conduct physical training (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter).

