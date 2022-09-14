Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers speaks with Cpt. Jeremy Mullins and 2nd Lt. Jesse Mascoe in the Chasing Wellness Podcast at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., September 14th, 2022. The Chasing Wellness podcast promotes the pursuit of holistic health and wellness and provides education on nutrition, exercise, motivation, and related subjects (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:53 Photo ID: 7418115 VIRIN: 220914-Z-QT047-0114 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Withers Featured on Chasing Wellness Podcast [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.