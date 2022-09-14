Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Withers Featured on Chasing Wellness Podcast [Image 8 of 11]

    Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Withers Featured on Chasing Wellness Podcast

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers speaks with Cpt. Jeremy Mullins and 2nd Lt. Jesse Mascoe in the Chasing Wellness Podcast at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., September 14th, 2022. The Chasing Wellness podcast promotes the pursuit of holistic health and wellness and provides education on nutrition, exercise, motivation, and related subjects (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7418115
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-QT047-0114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Withers Featured on Chasing Wellness Podcast [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Fitness Trainers conduct 'Train the Trainer' Program
    Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Withers Featured on Chasing Wellness Podcast
    Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Withers Featured on Chasing Wellness Podcast
    Kentucky Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre Train Kentucky Master Fitness Trainers
    Kentucky Attack Exercise through Education (AXE) Course Cadre Train Kentucky Master Fitness Trainers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wellness
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    H2F
    AXE Course
    CSM Withers
    Chasing Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT