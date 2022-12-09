Team Moody remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Airmen pass a U.S. flag during a 9/11 remembrance run at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2022. Members from around the base ran in 30-minute increments with the flag before passing it to the next group. The 23rd Force Support Squadron hosted the event to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 09.12.2022
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US