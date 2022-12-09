Team Moody remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachery Butler, left, 23rd Communications Squadron operations officer in charge, and Master Sgt. Thomas Beers, 336th Recruiting Squadron first sergeant, participate in a 9/11 remembrance run at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2022. During the event, participants ran around the track in intervals passing the U.S. flag every 30 minutes to the following participating group. The 23rd Force Support Squadron hosted the event to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

