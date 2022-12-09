Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 6]

    Team Moody remembers 9/11

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Beers, 336th Recruiting Squadron first sergeant, runs with the U.S. flag during a 9/11 remembrance run at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2022. The 23rd Force Support Squadron hosted the event to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    This work, Team Moody remembers 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

