U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Beers, 336th Recruiting Squadron first sergeant, participates in a 9/11 remembrance run at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2022. As a way to honor the fallen, Beers ran for 30 minutes while carrying the U.S. flag. The 23rd Force Support Squadron hosted the event to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7418011 VIRIN: 220912-F-HU126-1311 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.46 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody remembers 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.