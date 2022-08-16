Analysts from the 711th Human Performance Wing use the orange spray carts displayed to insert oil of wintergreen into the idling F-15E Strike Eagle prior to taxi at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022. This test is part of a larger Department of Defense effort to evaluate cockpit environmental conditions after a chemical weapon attack (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)
Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
