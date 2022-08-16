Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to taxi to perform an in-flight vapor purge test at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Aug. 16, 2022. This test is part of a larger Department of Defense effort to evaluate cockpit environmental conditions after a chemical weapon attack (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
