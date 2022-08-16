An F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to taxi to perform an in-flight vapor purge test at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Aug. 16, 2022. This test is part of a larger Department of Defense effort to evaluate cockpit environmental conditions after a chemical weapon attack (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7417987
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-GY014-005
|Resolution:
|3489x2100
|Size:
|928.75 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit [Image 4 of 4], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
