Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit [Image 2 of 4]

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Analysts from the 711th Human Performance Wing use the orange spray carts displayed to insert oil of wintergreen into the idling F-15E Strike Eagle prior to taxi at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022. This test is part of a larger Department of Defense effort to evaluate cockpit environmental conditions after a chemical weapon attack (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7417986
    VIRIN: 220816-F-GY014-008
    Resolution: 3000x2154
    Size: 943.85 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit [Image 4 of 4], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    eglin
    96th
    vapor
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT