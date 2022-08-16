Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

An Aircrew Flight Equipment member secures the zippers to Capt. Mateusz Borek's, 40th Flight Test Squadron, vest radio pouch prior to flight in accordance with operational procedures at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug.16, 2022. Securing the pouch zippers ensures the test sensor remains secure in the event the pilot would need to eject from the aircraft The equipment in the radio pouch provides valuable data to aircraft design teams and opportunities to enhance aircraft environments and improve aircrew equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

