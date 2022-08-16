Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit [Image 1 of 4]

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An Aircrew Flight Equipment member secures the zippers to Capt. Mateusz Borek's, 40th Flight Test Squadron, vest radio pouch prior to flight in accordance with operational procedures at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug.16, 2022. Securing the pouch zippers ensures the test sensor remains secure in the event the pilot would need to eject from the aircraft The equipment in the radio pouch provides valuable data to aircraft design teams and opportunities to enhance aircraft environments and improve aircrew equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7417985
    VIRIN: 220816-F-GY014-003
    Resolution: 3000x2216
    Size: 1015.42 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit [Image 4 of 4], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit
    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pilots fly sorties inside chemical-filled cockpit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-15
    eglin
    96th
    vapor
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT