    First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award [Image 2 of 4]

    First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Rebecca Paddymo, left, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, stands with U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kayla Hatfield, 569 USFPS Commander Support Staff officer in charge, at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022. Paddymo was the first civilian from Ramstein Air Base to be awarded the John L. Levitow Award while attending Airman Leadership School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 08:09
    Photo ID: 7417802
    VIRIN: 220913-F-JM048-1062
    Resolution: 3255x3628
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    ALS
    86 AW
    Levitow

