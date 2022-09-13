Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A John L. Levitow award, earned by Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, is displayed at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022. Paddymo was chosen for the award by her Airman Leadership School peers and her academic scores. She is the first civilian to earn the award at ramstein.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    ALS
    86 AW
    Levitow

