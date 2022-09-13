A John L. Levitow award, earned by Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, is displayed at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022. Paddymo was chosen for the award by her Airman Leadership School peers and her academic scores. She is the first civilian to earn the award at ramstein.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award
