A John L. Levitow award, earned by Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, is displayed at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022. Paddymo was chosen for the award by her Airman Leadership School peers and her academic scores. She is the first civilian to earn the award at ramstein.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 08:09 Photo ID: 7417800 VIRIN: 220913-F-JM048-1020 Resolution: 5056x3796 Size: 2.32 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.