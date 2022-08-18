Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, holds the John L. Levitow award and Airman Leadership School diploma at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. Paddymo was chosen for the award by her Airman Leadership School peers and for her academic scores. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award
