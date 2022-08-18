First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award

Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, holds the John L. Levitow award and Airman Leadership School diploma at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. Paddymo was chosen for the award by her Airman Leadership School peers and for her academic scores. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

