    First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award [Image 4 of 4]

    First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, holds the John L. Levitow award and Airman Leadership School diploma at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. Paddymo was chosen for the award by her Airman Leadership School peers and for her academic scores. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 08:08
    VIRIN: 220818-F-VY348-1001
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
