Rebecca Paddymo, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron program coordinator, coordinates with a customer at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022. Paddymo’s job requires her to work with customers, which she enjoys because she is able to help people everyday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 08:09
|Photo ID:
|7417803
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-JM048-1075
|Resolution:
|5472x4024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Ramstein civilian wins Levitow award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT