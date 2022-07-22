Gen. Hee Hyun Shin, Commander of Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operations Command, visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Gen. Shin poses in the cockpit of the AH-64E Apache helicopter after getting a hands on look at the inside of the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7417650
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-TR140-309
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKA 2nd Operations Command General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
