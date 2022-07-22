Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKA 2nd Operations Command General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 6]

    ROKA 2nd Operations Command General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Gen. Hee Hyun Shin, Commander of Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operations Command, visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Gen. Shin was briefed on the manned-unmanned teaming capabilities of the two aircraft.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 03:52
    Photo ID: 7417647
    VIRIN: 220722-A-TR140-471
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

