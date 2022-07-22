ROKA 2nd Operations Command General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

Gen. Hee Hyun Shin, Commander of Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operations Command, visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Brig. Gen. Nam Hoon Kim, Deputy Commanding General of Korean Forces in the 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division, greets Gen. Shin as he arrives to Desiderio Army Airfield.

Date Taken: 07.22.2022
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR