ROKA 2nd Operations Command General Visits 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

Gen. Hee Hyun Shin, Commander of Republic of Korea Army 2nd Operations Command, visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022 to receive a capabilities brief on the AH-64E v6 and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reginal Smith, an AH-64E Apache helicopter pilot, briefed Gen. Shin on the capabilities of the his aircraft and what his aircraft can do when utilizing manned-unmanned teaming with the MQ-1C Gray Eagle.

Date Taken: 07.22.2022
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR