    Secretary Austin Hosts Japanese Counterpart [Image 21 of 26]

    Secretary Austin Hosts Japanese Counterpart

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Members of the Navy band take part in honor cordon ceremony as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Japan's Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 15:10
    Photo ID: 7416972
    VIRIN: 220914-D-BN624-0024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Japanese Counterpart [Image 26 of 26], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Pentagon
    Lloyd Austin
    SecDefAustin
    Yasukazu Hamada

