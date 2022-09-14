Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Japan's Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada for talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7416967
|VIRIN:
|220914-D-BN624-0193
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.35 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Japanese Counterpart [Image 26 of 26], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT