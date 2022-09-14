Secretary Austin Hosts Japanese Counterpart

Members of the Navy band take part in honor cordon ceremony as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Japan's Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

