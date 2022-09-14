Members of the Navy band take part in honor cordon ceremony as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Japan's Minister of Defense Yasukazu Hamada to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7416977
|VIRIN:
|220914-D-BN624-0143
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.83 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Japanese Counterpart [Image 26 of 26], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
