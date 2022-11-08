U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Attack Group assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., stand for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony on base Aug.11, 2022. The building will also function as a new home for the 25th Operations Support Squadron, which provides intelligence and administrative support to the remotely piloted aircraft mission here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification tags)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7416247
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-JT758-0416
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw establishes total force campus with intelligence schoolhouse
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT